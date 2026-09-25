Geneva: Activist Tasleema Akhter raises concerns over situation in PoJK

Geneva [Switzerland], September 25 (ANI): Socio-political activist Tasleema Akhter has raised concerns over the human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging killings, detention of activists and journalists, and restrictions on communication in the region.

Her remarks came in Geneva on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), where she alleged that people in PoJK were facing violence while raising their voices over basic and fundamental rights. She claimed that the authorities had shut down the internet and detained journalists and social activists who sought to highlight the situation.

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“The government of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is brutally killing the people. It is a very heartless and painful incident that we have seen,” Akhter said, adding that such developments had forced people to speak up for their loved ones.

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She further called for the release of detained journalists and social activists and demanded restoration of internet services in PoJK. Akhter also urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take responsibility for what she described as the killing of innocent people.

Drawing a comparison with Jammu and Kashmir in India, Akhter highlighted what she described as progress in skill development, entrepreneurship and opportunities for young people. “In our Indian Jammu and Kashmir, skill development is going on very well. Our children are participating in many activities and starting their own businesses,” she said. She also referred to government loan packages and subsidies aimed at helping young people establish and expand businesses.

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Akhter further said that peace, development and tourism were increasing in Jammu and Kashmir, while unemployment was gradually declining. In contrast, she alleged that people in PoJK faced violence even while seeking essential goods and raising demands related to their rights.

“If they are asking for essential goods at a low price and demanding their rights from the government as human rights activists, they are protesting as part of civil society, but they have to face violence,” Akhter said. She alleged that people in PoJK were being subjected to torture and called for greater international attention to the situation. Akhter also demanded accountability for what she described as bloodshed in the region and urged the international community to seek accountability for alleged actions by Pakistani security forces and authorities. (ANI)

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