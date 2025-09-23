DT
PT
Geneva: Bangladesh interim government criticised for downplaying religious intolerance

Geneva: Bangladesh interim government criticised for downplaying religious intolerance

ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Sep 23, 2025 IST
Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI): At the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Narender Kumar of the Shivi Development Society, an NGO, raised serious concerns over escalating violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, warning that freedom of religion and belief was "increasingly under threat."

Kumar noted that since the political turmoil following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation in August 2024, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council recorded more than 2,000 incidents of communal violence between August 4 and 20, including attacks on 69 temples.

At least five Hindus were killed during this period.

He highlighted that in the immediate aftermath of Hasina's ouster, hundreds of Hindu homes, businesses, and temples were vandalised across the country, disproportionately impacting the minority community, which constitutes about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population.

While the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus acknowledged the violence, Kumar criticised its stance of attributing the unrest solely to political motives, saying this downplayed the religious intolerance behind the attacks.

He urged the Human Rights Council to press the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of minorities, protect religious freedom, and conduct impartial investigations to bring perpetrators to justice. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

