Geneva Dialogue stresses equitable AI access for Global South

Geneva [Switzerland], November 18 (ANI): The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), in collaboration with the South Centre and IT for Change, hosted a high-level pre-summit dialogue in Geneva on "Advancing Innovation for Equitable AI Access" at the Palais des Nations.

Advertisement

The event was organised with the support of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva, and the session formed part of the official lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, according to CPRG.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event brought together global experts, practitioners, and policy leaders to discuss how countries can ensure that AI systems remain inclusive, accessible, and grounded in real-world needs.

The conversation focused on the practical challenges facing the Global South in adopting responsible AI.

Advertisement

Participants highlighted the need for stronger AI literacy in education, better teacher training, support for youth reskilling, and the development of tools that countries can adapt to their own contexts, CPRG stated.

Speaking at the session, Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said: "From our work with students and young workers, the message is clear. People want AI tools they can actually use. Real impact will come when countries put simple and accessible solutions on the ground, whether in learning, skilling, or public services. If we get the basics right, AI can genuinely widen opportunities rather than gaps".

The dialogue also reflected the broader expectations from the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. As Arindam Bagchi, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in Geneva, noted, "We hope the AI Impact Summit 2026 becomes more than an event. It should deliver practical outcomes and digital public goods that countries can adopt easily. The goal is to move from buzz to real solutions that make a difference on the ground."

The session was also attended by Anita Gurumurthy (IT for Change) and Carlos M Correa (Executive Director, South Centre), whose contributions added important perspectives on public-interest in technology and global digital cooperation.

The seminar is part of CPRG's Future of Society initiative, which examines how emerging technologies reshape institutions and everyday life. It also forms one of CPRG's ongoing pre-summit engagements in the lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, CPRG noted.

Earlier this year, CPRG conducted the "AI for Inclusion in India" seminar in New Delhi as an official pre-summit dialogue, bringing together practitioners and academics to discuss equity and access in India's AI landscape.

This series of dialogues highlights CPRG's role in shaping India's AI policy agenda through conversations that place inclusion at the centre.

Notably, CPRG was the only Indian non-governmental organisation to host an official side event at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, and its initiatives have been recognised at leading global platforms, including the Belgrade GPAI Summit 2024.

CPRG also convened the Padh AI Conclave 2025, a national-level policy platform on AI in education, which brought together senior ministers, policymakers, and academics.

Building on this momentum, CPRG will continue to organise such events in the run-up to the 2026 Summit, reinforcing its commitment to participatory and forward-looking inclusive technology policy.

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is a policy research think tank that aims to promote responsive and participatory policy-making. As an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) recognised institution, it has established itself as a leading voice in technology policy through its 'Future of Society' initiative. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)