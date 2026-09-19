Geneva: Human rights activist raises concerns over rights of Shia, Ahmadi communities in Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], September 19 (ANI): Human rights activist Khalilur Rahman raised concerns over the protection of the rights of Shia and Ahmadi communities in Pakistan during the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Addressing the Council, Rahman said the situation engages Pakistan’s obligations under Articles 2, 7 and 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, relating to equality before the law, non-discrimination and freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

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He also referred to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities, and said concerns remained over religious freedom and equal protection for minority communities in Pakistan.

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Rahman cited reports of violent attacks during Eid celebrations in Karachi and the sealing or forced closure of Ahmadi places of worship in major cities, including Karachi and Lahore.

He urged the Human Rights Council and its relevant mechanisms to ensure that members of all religious communities receive equal protection under the law and are protected from violence, intimidation and arbitrary detention.

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The intervention came during the general debate under Agenda Item 3 of the 63rd Session of the Human Rights Council, which is being held in Geneva from September 7 to October 7, 2026. (ANI)

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