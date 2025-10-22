Geneva: Indian, Nepalese parliamentary delegation highlight deep bonds of friendship

Geneva [Switzerland], October 22 (ANI): The Indian and Nepalese parliamentary delegations discussed opportunities in a wide range of areas, including economic cooperation and people-to-people connections.

The delegations on Wednesday held a meeting on the sidelines of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva.

In a post on X, India at UN, Geneva said, "Both sides highlighted the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries and discussed opportunities to strengthen further cooperation in a wide range of areas, including countering climate change, economic cooperation, cultural ties, and people-to-people connections".

✨ 🇮🇳 at #IPU151✨ 🇮🇳 Parliamentary delegation met the delegation from 🇳🇵 on the sidelines of #IPU151. Both sides highlighted the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries and discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in a wide range of areas,… pic.twitter.com/LokyEDRu5i — India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) October 22, 2025

At the ongoing IPU Assembly, members of the Indian delegation have been actively engaging in discussions on humanitarian action, democratic governance, and global institutional reforms.

Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur, addressing the General Debate, said that the UN's 80th anniversary initiative must focus not only on financial efficiency but also on meaningful reforms that make global institutions more inclusive and representative. He stressed that UN Security Council reforms should remain at the core of such efforts, as per India at the UN.

"Humanitarian principles form the foundation of our shared humanity," Thakur said in his national statement, highlighting India's civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family. He said India's record as a first responder in global crises, including peacekeeping missions and disaster relief, reflected its commitment to the welfare of humanity.

Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, speaking during the Special Accountability segment, showcased India's use of Artificial Intelligence to enhance parliamentary functioning and transparency. He also invited delegates to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi next year.

✨ 🇮🇳 at #IPU151✨ 🇮🇳 Rajya Sabha MP @sasmitpatra spoke at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, reaffirming India’s strong commitment to climate action & protecting vulnerable communities from global warming.#ClimateAction#GlobalWarming… pic.twitter.com/G9irIpTSAK — India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) October 22, 2025

Participating in the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Patra emphasised India's fair trade practices and open economic policies, describing them as key to building a resilient global economy.

In another session, Anurag Thakur participated in the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, where he spoke about how India's people-centric policies strengthen democratic governance and uphold citizens' rights.

Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki represented India at the Asia Parliamentary Assembly Coordination Meeting, while Lok Sabha MP Aprajita Sarangi attended the concluding session of the Executive Committee.

The 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly is being held in Geneva from October 19 to 23. The session brings together lawmakers from around the world to deliberate on the theme, "Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis."

All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, and the Committees on Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, are meeting as part of the Assembly. Delegates are expected to adopt resolutions and an outcome document that reinforces the global commitment to humanitarian principles, democracy, and parliamentary cooperation. (ANI)

