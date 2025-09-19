DT
Home / World / Geneva: India's Sambhali Trust champions elder rights at UNHRC session

Geneva: India's Sambhali Trust champions elder rights at UNHRC session

ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Geneva [Switzerland] September 19 (ANI): Bringing voices of dignity and inclusion to the global stage, Sambhali Trust, an Indian NGO, has emphasised the importance of safeguarding the rights of older persons during the ongoing 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Govind Singh Rathore, Founder of Sambhali Trust, said that ensuring respect and protection for senior citizens is vital for building just and inclusive societies.

"Globally, older persons face discrimination, exclusion, and human rights violations daily. Their vulnerabilities in healthcare, social security, and protection demand urgent attention," he stated.

While the Jodhpur-based NGO primarily focuses on empowering marginalised women and children, Rathore stressed that respect for the elderly has always been central to its mission.

"Across all our programmes and community initiatives in Rajasthan, we integrate elder respect within our social, health, and legal support services. Since inception, over 77,800 individuals, including many elders, have been reached with tailored assistance for their well-being, safety, and empowerment," he noted.

Highlighting India's efforts in this area, Rathore referred to frameworks such as the Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and the National Policy on Older Persons.

He also pointed to welfare measures like the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and the Elderline helpline that further strengthen elder inclusion and support.

Commending the United Nations for initiating work on a global treaty for elder rights, Rathore urged the international community to expand protections and ensure that older persons are valued members of every society.

The UN Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide and for addressing situations of human rights violations, making recommendations on them. It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year. It meets at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

