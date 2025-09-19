DT
Geneva: Religious minorities facing persistent challenges in Pakistan and Bangladesh, activist told UN

ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Geneva [Switzerland], September 19 (ANI): Human rights activist Arif Aajakia, voiced concerns about the human rights situation in Pakistan and Bangladesh during the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

In his intervention, Aajakia, who is also Executive Director of the Asian Human Rights Forum, said that religious minorities in both countries face persistent challenges and that state authorities have failed to ensure adequate protection.

Referring to Pakistan, he alleged that Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have been experiencing prolonged military operations. He claimed that cases of extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture have been reported, with families of missing persons frequently staging protests.

"Thousands of Baloch and Pashtun peaceful citizens are missing, by the State forces. Often mass graves are discovered, bodies of these missing persons are discovered. Baloch women and children are protesting in different cities to bring their missing persons to Court of law but, State forces wage baton charge and arrest these women and children. Dr Mahrang Baloch is one of many, who are kept in incommunicado detention," said Arif Aajakia.

Aajakia also referred to Pakistan's newly introduced provisional order that allows security forces to detain individuals for up to 90 days without producing them in court, saying the measure was inconsistent with international treaties to which Pakistan is a signatory.

He urged the Council to call on Pakistan to uphold fundamental rights and requested that a UN fact-finding mission be sent to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

