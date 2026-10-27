A German climber who had successfully scaled Nepal's Mt Ama Dablam died while descending from the 6,812-metre peak, becoming the first reported fatality on the mountain this climbing season, expedition officials said on Tuesday.

Wolfgang Waschiczek went missing from Camp III, located at around 6,200 metres, on Monday morning while preparing to descend. His body was later located at around 4,500 metres and recovered following a helicopter-assisted search operation, the officials said.

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Ama Dablam, located in Nepal's Khumbu region near Mt Everest, is one of the famous peaks in the Himalayas. The mountain is a popular destination for climbers but is known for its steep, exposed ridges and technically demanding climbing routes.

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The autumn season, from September to November, attracts climbers to the region. Waschiczek and his guide, Sonam Lama, had reached the summit on October 25 and returned to Camp III the same evening.

According to Dayula Sherpa, director of Real Himalaya Pvt Ltd, which organised the expedition, Lama briefly left the camp area on Monday morning to return borrowed equipment after asking Waschiczek to wait with his safety gear. When the guide returned a few minutes later, the climber was missing.

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A subsequent search-and-rescue operation recovered the body from the mountain and flew it to Kathmandu for a post-mortem.