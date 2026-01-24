DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / German drummer Benny Greb, carnatic percussionist B C Manjunath to highlight Jazz India Circuit 2026

German drummer Benny Greb, carnatic percussionist B C Manjunath to highlight Jazz India Circuit 2026

Renowned international and Indian musicians unite for bold jazz collaborations

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:28 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

In a three-city tour, the 9th edition of Jazz India Circuit will feature collaborations between renowned national and international artists, including Germany's Benny Greb Brass Band, Federica Colangelo Trio from Italy, and mridangam player B C Manjunath.

Advertisement

Organised by Teamwork Arts, the contemporary jazz festival, which opens in Bengaluru on February 4, will be highlighted by the Benny Greb Brass Band, led by the German drummer that is known for delivering a high-octane fusion of jazz and funk and celebrated for its tight grooves and explosive energy.

Advertisement

The Federica Colangelo Trio, led by Italian pianist and composer Federica Colangelo, will expand the rhythmic and improvisation vocabulary of the ensemble with Carnatic Percussionist B C Manjunath in their current project, "Forward".

Advertisement

Colangelo's earlier project "Acquaphonica" is a contemporary jazz laboratory where composition, improvisation, and cross-cultural rhythmic research converge, drawing from contemporary jazz, 20th-century Western music, and South Indian Carnatic rhythms.

"The Jazz India Circuit continues to be a vital platform for contemporary jazz in India, bringing together artists who are redefining the genre through bold collaborations and fearless experimentation.

Advertisement

"This year's edition reflects the diversity of global jazz today-from groove-driven brass ensembles and rhythm-led explorations to cross-cultural conversations that draw from jazz, funk, and Indian classical traditions. As we take the Circuit across three cities, we invite audiences to experience jazz as it is meant to be heard-live, immersive, and full of surprise," Avik Roy, festival producer, Jazz India Circuit, said in a statement.

Adding to the line-up is 'Interstellar' from The Netherlands, featuring the dynamic duo of Dutch drummer Joost Lijbaart and guitarist Bram Stadhouders.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts