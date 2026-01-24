German drummer Benny Greb, carnatic percussionist B C Manjunath to highlight Jazz India Circuit 2026

In a three-city tour, the 9th edition of Jazz India Circuit will feature collaborations between renowned national and international artists, including Germany's Benny Greb Brass Band, Federica Colangelo Trio from Italy, and mridangam player B C Manjunath.

Organised by Teamwork Arts, the contemporary jazz festival, which opens in Bengaluru on February 4, will be highlighted by the Benny Greb Brass Band, led by the German drummer that is known for delivering a high-octane fusion of jazz and funk and celebrated for its tight grooves and explosive energy.

The Federica Colangelo Trio, led by Italian pianist and composer Federica Colangelo, will expand the rhythmic and improvisation vocabulary of the ensemble with Carnatic Percussionist B C Manjunath in their current project, "Forward".

Colangelo's earlier project "Acquaphonica" is a contemporary jazz laboratory where composition, improvisation, and cross-cultural rhythmic research converge, drawing from contemporary jazz, 20th-century Western music, and South Indian Carnatic rhythms.

"The Jazz India Circuit continues to be a vital platform for contemporary jazz in India, bringing together artists who are redefining the genre through bold collaborations and fearless experimentation.

"This year's edition reflects the diversity of global jazz today-from groove-driven brass ensembles and rhythm-led explorations to cross-cultural conversations that draw from jazz, funk, and Indian classical traditions. As we take the Circuit across three cities, we invite audiences to experience jazz as it is meant to be heard-live, immersive, and full of surprise," Avik Roy, festival producer, Jazz India Circuit, said in a statement.

Adding to the line-up is 'Interstellar' from The Netherlands, featuring the dynamic duo of Dutch drummer Joost Lijbaart and guitarist Bram Stadhouders.