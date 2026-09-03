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Home / World / German Environment minister Schneider links Nepal flash floods to climate change, calls India ‘key partner’ for global climate action

German Environment minister Schneider links Nepal flash floods to climate change, calls India ‘key partner’ for global climate action

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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By Sahil Pandey

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New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Germany’s Minister for Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, Carsten Schneider, has said the devastating flash floods in Nepal are a stark reminder of the impact of climate change, asserting that such extreme events are likely to become more frequent.

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Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Schneider described what happened in Nepal as “terrible” and said people had lost their lives and homes due to the impacts of climate change.

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“I think we see that this is all due to climate change. It’s due to the fact that people have died because of climate change, and they’ve lost their homes. I would say that these kinds of events are going to occur more and more frequently because of climate change,” Schneider said.

Highlighting the importance of India-Germany cooperation, the German minister called India a “very key partner” for Germany in addressing climate change and stressed that environmental challenges transcend national borders.

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“Environment and climate change are not something that stops at country boundaries; they are something that is global, and it’s very important that India and Germany continue to work together as key partners to ensure that whatever happens is for the good of the world,” he said.

Schneider said both countries must work towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, limiting global temperature rise and ensuring the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“We must work to keep climate change, ensure that it doesn’t happen, that greenhouse gases are reduced, that the Earth’s temperature rise is kept in check, and that the Paris Climate Agreement is actually fulfilled,” he said.

The German minister also underlined Berlin’s plans to deepen cooperation with New Delhi across economic and sustainable technology sectors.

“I met with the Commerce Minister, met with the Minister of Power, and we’ve decided that over the next few years we are going to intensify our cooperation, of course, on the economic front, but also as far as sustainable technologies are concerned,” Schneider said.

He specifically pointed to clean technology and efficient use of resources as areas where the two countries could strengthen cooperation.

“Germany is a key country as a key nation in terms of multilateralism, in terms of obviously the values that unite us,” he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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