Home / World / German envoy welcomes India-Pakistan cessation of hostilities

German envoy welcomes India-Pakistan cessation of hostilities

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, expressing relief and emphasising the importance of de-escalation amid rising tensions.
ANI
Updated At : 12:02 AM May 11, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has expressed relief over the cessation between India and Pakistan to halt all firing and military action.

"I'm very relieved. I think this is very good news. We were very concerned, I'm very, very happy after hearing this news," Ackermann said, reflecting international support for the de-escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The announcement of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was first made by US President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence." Trump emphasised that US mediation played a critical role in facilitating the agreement.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development, stating, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The United States had been actively engaged in the de-escalation process, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier confirming that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in continuous talks with Indian and Pakistani leaders.

"This is something that the Secretary of State, and now, our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," Leavitt stated.

Leavitt explained that the US viewed the conflict between India and Pakistan as a longstanding issue, but emphasised that Washington was committed to encouraging dialogue.

"He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries," she added.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing a press briefing prior to the cessation announcement, highlighted that Pakistan's actions were being viewed as "escalatory" and "provocative." Misri presented evidence of these actions and criticised Pakistan for promoting false narratives. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

