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Home / World / German Parliament hosts first Yoga and Meditation session

German Parliament hosts first Yoga and Meditation session

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ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Berlin [Germany], July 8 (ANI): The German Bundestag hosted the first Yoga and Meditation session on July 6, marking a significant milestone in the global celebration of the International Day of Yoga, the Embassy of India in Germany said.

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The event was hosted by Henri Schmidt, Deputy Chairman of the Indo-German Parliamentary Group, and attended by India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, German political leaders, yoga practitioners and members of the Indian diaspora.

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Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Gupte highlighted yoga's growing relevance for health and wellness, India's leadership in traditional medicine and the increasing popularity of Ayurveda in Germany.

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The event marked the culmination of years of efforts by the Indian diaspora to bring International Day of Yoga celebrations to the German Parliament.

The initiative gained momentum with the support of CDU MP Henri Schmidt, the Embassy of India in Berlin and members of the Indian community.

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Rakesh Veuli, a CDU member from Hamburg, played a key role in taking the proposal forward in coordination with the Indian Embassy.

Among those present was Kuldeep Shekhawat, Overseas BJP Europe In-charge, along with representatives of the Indian diaspora, making the occasion a landmark moment in India-Germany cultural engagement.

The celebration reflected the global impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to establish the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations.

The 12th edition of the International Yoga Day 2026 was marked under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

It reflected the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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