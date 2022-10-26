German President visits Kyiv as West mulls rebuilding plan for Ukraine

Kyiv, October 25

The German President arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion as Western countries mulled a massive plan for Ukrainian rebuilding when the war eventually ends.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said “it was important to me in this phase of air attacks with drones, cruise missiles and rockets to send a signal of solidarity to Ukrainians”.

Eight months of pummelling by the Kremlin's forces has ruined homes, public buildings and the power grid. The World Bank estimates the damage to Ukraine so far at 350 billion euros (USD 345 billion).

The German President, whose position is largely ceremonial, made it to Ukraine on his third try. In April, he was planning to visit the country with his Polish and Baltic counterparts, but said his presence “apparently … wasn't wanted in Kyiv”. Steinmeier has been criticised in Ukraine for allegedly cosying up to Russia during his time as Germany's Foreign Minister. Last week, a planned trip was put off because of security concerns. — AP

