Germany: 2 police officers shot dead during traffic stop

Berlin, January 31
Two police officers were shot dead while on a routine patrol in western Germany early Monday, police said.
The shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4:20 a.m., police in Kaiserslautern said in a statement.
They said that the perpetrators fled but police had no description of them, the car they used or what direction they fled in.
Police called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect is armed. AP
