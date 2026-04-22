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Home / World / Germany appoints Abhay Kamal Mangaldas as Honorary Consul in Ahmedabad

Germany appoints Abhay Kamal Mangaldas as Honorary Consul in Ahmedabad

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ANI
Updated At : 09:55 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Federal Republic of Germany has announced the appointment of Abhay Kamal Mangaldas as the Honorary Consul of Germany in Ahmedabad.

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This appointment underscores Germany's commitment to further strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with the western region of India, a release said.

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As Honorary Consul, Mangaldas will represent German interests in the state of Gujarat, fostering closer cooperation between German and Indian institutions. He will also support German nationals with select consular services, a release said.

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Mangaldas is a distinguished professional with extensive experience in business and public service. His deep-rooted engagement with the local community and his strong leadership credentials make him well-positioned to advance German-Indian relations at the regional level, the release added.

"The Federal Republic of Germany is confident that Mr Mangaldas's appointment as Honorary Consul will significantly enhance cooperation between Germany and Gujarat, especially in key sectors such as industry, innovation, education, renewables, and sustainable development. Germany and India celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, built on mutual trust, democratic

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values, and a shared vision for global progress," said German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann.

"The appointment of an Honorary Consul in Ahmedabad reflects Gujarat's growing importance as a hub for economic activity and international collaboration," added Christoph Hallier, Consul General of Germany in Mumbai.

Mangaldas expressed his honour at the appointment.

"I am deeply privileged to serve as the Honorary Consul of Germany in Ahmedabad. I look forward to strengthening the bonds between Germany and India, and to supporting initiatives that promote collaboration between Germany and the State of Gujarat - not only in trade, but also in culture," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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