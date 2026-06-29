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Home / World / Germany: At least five killed in shooting at German youth welfare facility; two suspects arrested

Germany: At least five killed in shooting at German youth welfare facility; two suspects arrested

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ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Stade [Germany], June 29 (ANI): At least five people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern German city of Stade on Monday, CNN reported, citing local police.

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According to CNN, citing the Stade Police, officers responded to the incident and have arrested two suspects, including the alleged shooter.

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Authorities said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is underway.

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Police said the affected area has been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Residents have, however, been urged to avoid the vicinity as investigations continue.

Following the incident, the official X account of the Luneburg Police Department issued a public alert, stating, "ATTENTION - Police operation in Dankersstrasse in Stade. A police operation is currently taking place in Stade. Avoid the area widely!"

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Further details regarding the identities of the victims, the injured, or the possible motive behind the shooting have not yet been released by authorities.

Police said additional information would be provided as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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