Germany begins shutting last N-power plants

Berlin: Germany began winding down its three remaining nuclear power plants on Saturday as part of a long-planned transition toward renewable energy. The shutdown of the reactors Emsland, Neckarwestheim II and Isar II, agreed to more than a decade ago, was being closely watched abroad. Other industrialised countries, such as the United States, Japan, China, France and Britain, are counting on nuclear energy to replace planet-warming fossil fuels. ap
Kenya launches first operational satellite
Nairobi: Kenya launched its first operational earth observation satellite on Saturday onboard a SpaceX rocket from the United States, a live feed from Elon Musk’s rocket company showed. The satellite will collect agricultural and environmental data, including on floods, drought and wildfires, that authorities plan to use for disaster management and to combat food insecurity. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Taifa-1 satellite, took off at about 0648 GMT without incident from Vandenberg Base in California. reuters
Cambodia sets record for largest Madison dance
Phnom penh: Cambodia on Saturday broke its own Guinness World Record for the largest Madison dance involving 4,999 participants. A Guinness adjudicator announced that the participants performed the five-minute Madison dance at the Angkor Archaeological Park complex in Siem Reap to celebrate the traditional Khmer New Year, as per reports. Cambodia’s Union of Youth Federations organised the dance, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen’s youngest son Hun Many. ians
Indian-origin Sikh California varsity trustee
New york: Indian-origin Sikh community leader and Kern County businesswoman Raji Brar has been appointed to the California State University Board (CSUB) of Trustees, a powerful leadership post at the US’s largest system of public higher education. Brar, a California State University (CSU), Bakersfield double alumna, will be welcomed on board at in May. “The CSU is so special because your professors get to know you,” she said in a university statement. ians
Tribune Shorts
Top News
