Washington, DC [US], November 9 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has sharply criticised the deportation of Rizwangul Bekri, a Uyghur woman, from Germany to China, despite the widely acknowledged risk of persecution faced by Uyghurs under China's rule. The organisation described the deportation as a serious violation of international law and a betrayal of Germany's human rights obligations.

According to Bekri's daughter, Muyesser, local officials from Selsingen's Rathaus informed her that her mother had been sent to China by German immigration authorities after her asylum request was denied. In a video statement shared with the World Uyghur Congress, Muyesser expressed deep distress, noting that her mother suffers from chronic hypertension and requires regular medication.

Fortunately, Bekri was diverted to Turkiye after passing through Beijing airport, avoiding what could have been a life-threatening situation.

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun denounced the deportation, stating it violates the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face persecution. "Sending a Uyghur back to China, where an ongoing genocide targets their community, is indefensible," Alawdun said. "Germany must explain how this occurred and ensure it never happens again."

The World Uyghur Congress highlighted that this is not the first such incident. In 2018, a 22-year-old Uyghur man deported from Germany due to an administrative oversight disappeared after arrival in China, prompting a temporary moratorium on deportations of Uyghur asylum seekers. The WUC warned that Bekri's case represents a troubling reversal of that policy and raises questions about Germany's continued commitment to protecting vulnerable minorities.

Calling for urgent action, the WUC urged the German government to investigate the deportation, secure Bekri's safety, and reinstate the moratorium on Uyghur deportations. The group also appealed to the European Union and other democratic nations to strengthen legal safeguards preventing similar cases.

The World Uyghur Congress concluded that deporting a Uyghur to China, a regime accused of genocide and mass internment, is a threat to their tranquillity and lives. (ANI)

