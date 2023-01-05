Germany discontinues Telegram services

Berlin: The era of the telegram came to an end in Germany, the country’s main postal service, Deutsche Post, said Wednesday. Deutsche Post said that 3,228 telegrams were dispatched on the final day of service on New Year’s Eve. That’s in stark contrast to the monthly average of 200-300 telegrams it had handled in recent years. AP
Europe records high temperatures in Jan
London: European nations have reported record high temperatures for the month of January leading to balmy weather in many places at the start of this year. Temperatures in the Netherlands, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Latvia, Czech Republic, Poland, Denmark and Belarus broke national records, a news media outlet reported. IANS
Canada took record immigrants in 2022
Toronto: Canada has set a new record by admitting 431,645 permanent residents in 2022, the largest number of people ever welcomed in a year in the country’s history. In a statement on Tuesday, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said, “Today marks an important milestone for Canada.” IANS
