Germany hails Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement; urges for continued dialogue, resumption of trade relations

Berlin [Germany], October 27 (ANI): Germany has hailed the extended ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, signed at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, calling for continued dialogue and cooperation, while also urging them to reopen their borders and resume trade relations.

"The extended ceasefire agreement between Thailand & Cambodia at the #ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur is an important step towards peace & stability in the region. We encourage both sides to continue dialogue & cooperation as well as reopen borders & resume trade relations," the German Foreign Office posted on X.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul joined Cambodian leaders to sign a historic peace agreement aimed at ending the recent military conflict between the two nations.

The Cambodia-Thailand peace deal was signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who hailed the efforts of both sides, calling it a "momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia." The US President also co-signed the ceasefire pact alongside the two leaders.

During the signing ceremony, Charnvirakul expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his role in facilitating the peace process, saying, "I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to President Donald J. Trump for your personal dedication to peace between our two countries."

Brokered with the involvement of the United States, the agreement aims to end hostilities and lay the groundwork for lasting stability in the region. It comes after a brief but intense five-day clash in July that claimed several lives and heightened tensions along the border.

Under the terms of the accord, Thailand released 18 Cambodian soldiers who had been in custody, while both nations began withdrawing heavy weapons from their 800-kilometre border, a region long marred by sporadic clashes.

The signing also underscores Washington's continued engagement in Southeast Asia, with Trump reaffirming the US commitment to promoting peace and regional security as he concluded the first leg of his Asian tour. (ANI)

