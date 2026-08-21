DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Germany names China among main actors in transnational repression, warns of threats to dissidents

Germany names China among main actors in transnational repression, warns of threats to dissidents

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Munich [Germany], August 21 (ANI): Germany's domestic intelligence agency has identified China, together with Russia and Iran, as major actors involved in transnational repression, warning that individuals who flee authoritarian countries may continue to face surveillance, threats and intimidation after arriving in Germany.

Advertisement

As highlighted by The Epoch Times (TET) report, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, or BfV, assessed a publication issued on August 20.

Advertisement

According to the TET report, the BfV said China-linked activities have targeted Chinese activists and German critics of China's one-party system, as well as Uyghurs, Tibetans, Falun Gong practitioners and individuals supporting Hong Kong's democracy movement or Taiwan.

Advertisement

The BfV said China's political leadership relies on intelligence services and other actors operating under its direction or on its behalf to monitor and intimidate critics outside China, as cited by the TET report.

Germany has also introduced a criminal provision targeting unlawful activities carried out at the direction of foreign states. As mentioned in the TET report, Section 87a of the German Criminal Code, which came into effect on April 2, provides for penalties of up to five years in prison for certain unlawful acts carried out in Germany on behalf of a foreign state.

Advertisement

Some of the activities described by the BfV have also been documented in German court proceedings and government records, according to the TET report.

In September 2025, the Dresden Higher Regional Court found Jian G. guilty of particularly serious intelligence activity for China and handed him a prison sentence of four years and nine months, as cited by the TET report.

The court determined that Jian, a German citizen of Chinese descent, had been working for a Chinese intelligence service since 2007. One of the main areas of his work involved spying on and identifying Chinese opposition figures, according to the TET report.

The BfV's identification of China, Russia and Iran as major actors in transnational repression underscores the German authorities' concerns over the ability of authoritarian governments to extend pressure on dissidents, activists and critics beyond their national borders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts