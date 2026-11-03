Germany sees renewable energy partnership with India as key to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: German Envoy

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Germany sees the next phase of its energy partnership with India as an opportunity to strengthen New Delhi’s self-reliance in renewable energy technologies, with a focus on developing domestic industrial capacities in line with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck said.

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Speaking to ANI, on the 20th anniversary of the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGF), the Ambassador said the partnership had made significant progress in integrating renewable energy into India’s energy supply, but emphasised that the focus must now shift towards building renewable energy manufacturing capabilities within the country.

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“The most exciting chapters of this energy partnership are still ahead of us,” the Ambassador told ANI, adding that the objective was to ensure India does not replace one dependency with another.

He said developing domestic renewable energy industrial capacities would help India become more independent and self-reliant, particularly in the energy sector.

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Highlighting green hydrogen as a promising area of cooperation, the Ambassador said India could emerge as a major producer and exporter of green hydrogen, with Germany potentially importing the clean fuel from the country.

“This will benefit a lot your economy. It will benefit your people because you will earn money by then selling green hydrogen to countries like Germany,” he said.

The Ambassador also recalled the establishment of the IGF in 2006, initiated by then German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing the move as an example of foresight in promoting renewable energy well before the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

He said renewable energy cooperation had gained further importance amid growing concerns over energy security, dependence on imports and vulnerable maritime chokepoints.

The Ambassador lauded India’s renewable energy expansion, noting that the country had increased its capacity from around 2-3 gigawatts in 2006 to approximately 300 gigawatts today.

He said the Indo-German energy partnership would continue to evolve, with greater emphasis on strengthening India’s domestic manufacturing ecosystem and ensuring long-term energy security.

The IGF marks 20 years of cooperation between India and Germany in advancing renewable energy and cleaner technologies, with both countries looking to deepen collaboration in the coming years. (ANI)

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