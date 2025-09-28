DT
Germany to take measures against 'high' threat from unidentified drones, minister says

ANI
Sep 28, 2025
Berlin [Germany], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Germany's interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Saturday that the threat from drones was "high" and that the country would take measures to defend itself.

"There is a threat that can be classified as high when it comes to drones. It is an abstract threat, but very concrete in individual cases," Dobrindt told journalists in Berlin.

As part of its measures, Germany plans to revise its aviation security law to authorise the armed forces to intervene, including the potential downing of drones, he said. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

