Berlin [Germany], September 7 (ANI): Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has emerged as the largest party in the state election in Saxony-Anhalt, according to exit polls, marking the first time since World War II that a far-right party has topped a state election in the country, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, citing the exit poll data released by German broadcaster ARD on Sunday, the AfD secured 44.5 per cent of the vote, more than double the 18.5 per cent recorded by the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

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AfD lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund hailed the projected result as a historic achievement.

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“We have achieved exactly what we wanted to achieve,” Siegmund said as quoted by Al Jazeera.

“We have made history in this state," he added.

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AfD co-leader Alice Weidel also described the result as “historic”, saying the strong showing represented a clear mandate from voters. However, despite emerging comfortably ahead of the CDU, it remained unclear whether the AfD would be able to translate its electoral lead into control of the state government.

According to Al Jazeera, exit polls indicated that the AfD had narrowly fallen short of an absolute majority in the state parliament, leaving the question of government formation open.

Siegmund said the AfD was prepared to engage with parties prepared to support what he described as fundamental political change in Saxony-Anhalt, while making clear that his party would not compromise its political position to accommodate others.

The AfD has so far never been part of a governing coalition in any of Germany's 16 states or at the federal level. Mainstream political parties have maintained a refusal to cooperate with the party, a political barrier commonly referred to as the “firewall”, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The result is also a setback for Merz and his centre-right CDU, which finished a distant second in Saxony-Anhalt.

The outcome comes as Merz's coalition government faces challenges in reviving economic growth in Europe's largest economy, while the Chancellor's popularity has declined.

CDU state leader Sven Schulze could still seek to assemble a multi-party coalition capable of preventing the AfD from taking power, depending on the final results and the distribution of seats in the state parliament.

The AfD's strong performance reflects, among other factors, political sentiment in the former East Germany, where nostalgia for the communist era and persistent frustration over the economic gap between eastern and western Germany remain influential. (ANI)

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