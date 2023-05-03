Germany’s role in war growing: Russia

Moscow, May 2
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Germany’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict was growing by the day, and that Berlin had no way of ensuring that weapons it had provided to Ukraine would not be used against Russian territory.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said German-supplied weapons were already being used in the Donbas region, which Russia has declared its own, a step Ukraine and the West have dismissed as illegal.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz had said that Germany had insisted, like other NATO countries, that the weapons it is supplying to Ukraine must not be used against Russian territory.
But Peskov said: “Germany doesn’t have a way to check. Second, the weapons supplied by Germany to the Kyiv regime are already firing at Russian territory, because the Donbas is a Russian region.” — Reuters
Weapons supplied
