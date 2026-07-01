'Get Iran out of Lebanon': Israel says operations against Hezbollah will continue

By Vishu Adhana

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New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI) Israel will continue military operations against Hezbollah despite the existing ceasefire framework with Lebanon, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel on Wednsday said, arguing that the Iran-backed armed group continues to pose a direct security threat and that lasting stability in Lebanon is impossible unless Hezbollah is disarmed.

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In a virtual interview with ANI, Haskel said Israel's military operations would continue as long as Hezbollah continued to attack Israeli territory, asserting that both Israel and Lebanon shared an interest in dismantling the group's military capabilities.

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"If Hezbollah continues to attack Israel, we will continue to defend our people, our communities and our forces," she said.

"There is nothing more that we want to see than this Iranian terrorist army out of Lebanon... and there is nothing more that the Lebanese government wants to see than this terrorist organisation gone and disarmed."

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Describing Hezbollah as an extension of Iran's influence, Haskel said the group's continued presence amounted to "an Iranian occupation of Lebanon", adding that the solution was "very, very simple -- get Iran out of Lebanon."

Her remarks come as Israel and Lebanon attempt to implement a new security framework aimed at reducing cross-border hostilities. One of its central provisions envisages the eventual disarmament of Hezbollah -- a commitment that has featured in previous international agreements, including after the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, but has never been fully implemented.

Asked whether Israel would continue operations despite the framework, Haskel replied that the mechanism was intended to facilitate cooperation with the Lebanese government but could not prevent Israel from acting if Hezbollah continued to launch attacks.

"The framework is a framework on how we can cooperate... but wherever the Lebanese army is too weak to defend their country against this terrorist army, we will have to stand," she said.

Questioned about whether this latest initiative could finally result in Hezbollah's disarmament despite repeated past failures, Haskel acknowledged the challenge but insisted Israel would continue pursuing that objective.

"We will continue again and again to partner with nations that seek to fight radical Islamist terrorist organisations," she said. "Whenever the Lebanese army is too weak to stand against Hezbollah, this is a place where we will have to step up."

The deputy foreign minister rejected criticism that Israeli military operations in Lebanon had imposed an unacceptable humanitarian cost. Responding to casualty figures cited by Lebanon's health ministry, she disputed the numbers and argued that Hezbollah initiated the current conflict by attacking Israel after Hamas' October 7 assault.

According to Haskel, Israel had initially exercised restraint before targeting Hezbollah positions, insisting that Israeli operations were directed at the group's military infrastructure rather than Lebanese state institutions.

"Israel is targeting Hezbollah headquarters, tunnels, missile launchers and massive warehouses," she said. "We give warnings. We take every precaution possible. War is terrible, but we will defend our people."

On differences between Israel and the United States over Lebanon policy, Haskel acknowledged that disagreements existed even among allies but said both governments ultimately pursued the same objective of countering regional militant groups.

Referring to the US-brokered diplomatic process involving Lebanon, she praised US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for advancing negotiations while maintaining that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained focused on Israel's security interests.

"President Trump is looking after the interests of the American people. Prime Minister Netanyahu has the same responsibility to the Israeli people," she said.

Haskel also expressed scepticism over the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, saying Israel remained deeply distrustful of Tehran's leadership. While acknowledging that the current document was only a framework for negotiations rather than a final agreement, she voiced concern over any financial relief that could strengthen Iran.

"I don't have a lot of optimism with what I see," she said. "Iran is a violent and aggressive regime... India should be alarmed as well."

Responding to allegations of war crimes and genocide in Gaza, Haskel dismissed casualty figures released by Hamas-run authorities, questioned the reliability of information used by international organisations and defended Israel's military campaign as a response to Hamas' October 7 attack. She argued that responsibility for the humanitarian situation ultimately lay with Hamas and called for the group's disarmament before further implementation of ceasefire arrangements.

Asked whether the expected Israeli elections could alter Israel's military posture in Gaza, Lebanon or towards Iran, Haskel rejected suggestions that the country's security policy was driven by Prime Minister Netanyahu's political survival.

"The policies of defending our country and our communities are not going to change because of the election," she said. "It doesn't matter who is going to be elected. Israel is a democracy, but on defending the country, there is broad consensus." (ANI)

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