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Home / World / 'Get on a train to know India’: Australian envoy Philip Green celebrates India’s rail journey, people-to-people ties

'Get on a train to know India’: Australian envoy Philip Green celebrates India’s rail journey, people-to-people ties

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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By By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green has praised India’s railway network as a unique way to experience the country’s diversity and connect with its people, recalling his own train journey across India and his recent ride to Chandigarh.

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Reflecting on his recent train journey, Green said rail travel offers visitors an opportunity to experience India’s culture at close quarters and interact with people from different backgrounds.

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“My prime minister says if you want to know about India, get on a train,” Green told ANI.

Recalling his travels across India as a young man nearly 40 years ago, Green said he travelled by train and bus from Kolkata to Jaisalmer, an experience that gave him a deeper understanding of the country.

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“I learnt about India that way. I met so many people. I had so many conversations, mostly about cricket,” he said.

Green also fondly recalled the warmth and generosity of Indian families he met during his journeys, saying they would often offer him food.

“It’s a great way to learn about India. It’s a great way to engage with other people,” he said.

Highlighting India’s transformation, Green said the country’s railway network has modernised significantly and praised the Vande Bharat trains.

“The train network’s changed. It’s modernised. I’ve been on the Vande Bharat. I love that train,” he said.

At the same time, Green said traditional train journeys continue to offer visitors an authentic way to experience India’s culture.

“Even the old trains still are a way to experience India and get deep in the culture,” he said.

Recalling his childhood memories of travelling by train in India, Green said chai served in small earthen cups remained one of his most memorable experiences.

“It’s one of my profound experiences of India, and I loved it on the train from Chandigarh the other day,” he said.

Green’s remarks underline the strong people-to-people dimension of India-Australia ties, with travel, culture and shared experiences continuing to contribute to closer relations between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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