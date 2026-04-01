Get smart soon, Trump tells Iran as Putin backs US truce extension

Donald Trump discussed how to mitigate the impact of a possible months-long US blockade of Iran’s ports with US oil companies, a White House official said on Wednesday, as the US President urged Tehran to ‘get smart soon’ and sign a deal.

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Trump, who has said Iran can call if it wants to talk, said the country “couldn’t get its act together” in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday before details of Tuesday’s meeting emerged. Meanwhile, Tehran warned of “unprecedented military action” against continued US blockading of Iran-linked vessels. Trump has stressed repeatedly that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, while Tehran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

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“They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They’d better get smart soon!” Trump said in the post, without explaining what such a deal would entail. It featured a mock-up image of him in dark glasses and wielding a machine gun with the caption “No more Mr Nice Guy”.

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Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held a phone call in which Putin put forward ideas on resolving the conflict over Iran’s nuclear programme and proposed a temporary Ukraine ceasefire to mark the anniversary of the end of World War Two next month, a Kremlin aide said. Putin voiced backing for Trump’s decision to extend the Iran ceasefire, the aide added.

Hegseth defends war before US Congress

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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to defend the Iran war in fiery remarks to Congress, saying it was not a quagmire and attacking Democrats as “feckless” for criticising the conflict. The hearing was being held to discuss a 2027 military budget proposal, which would boost defence spending to a historic $1.5 trillion.