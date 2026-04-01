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Home / World / Get smart soon, Trump tells Iran as Putin backs US truce extension

Get smart soon, Trump tells Iran as Putin backs US truce extension

Tehran warns of ‘unprecedented action’ against US over Hormuz blockade

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Dubai/Washington, Updated At : 12:41 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump. File photo
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Donald Trump discussed how to mitigate the impact of a possible months-long US blockade of Iran’s ports with US oil companies, a White House official said on Wednesday, as the US President urged Tehran to ‘get smart soon’ and sign a deal.

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Trump, who has said Iran can call if it wants to talk, said the country “couldn’t get its act together” in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday before details of Tuesday’s meeting emerged. Meanwhile, Tehran warned of “unprecedented military action” against continued US blockading of Iran-linked vessels. Trump has stressed repeatedly that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, while Tehran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

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“They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They’d better get smart soon!” Trump said in the post, without explaining what such a deal would entail. It featured a mock-up image of him in dark glasses and wielding a machine gun with the caption “No more Mr Nice Guy”.

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Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held a phone call in which Putin put forward ideas on resolving the conflict over Iran’s nuclear programme and proposed a temporary Ukraine ceasefire to mark the anniversary of the end of World War Two next month, a Kremlin aide said. Putin voiced backing for Trump’s decision to extend the Iran ceasefire, the aide added.

Hegseth defends war before US Congress

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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to defend the Iran war in fiery remarks to Congress, saying it was not a quagmire and attacking Democrats as “feckless” for criticising the conflict. The hearing was being held to discuss a 2027 military budget proposal, which would boost defence spending to a historic $1.5 trillion.

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