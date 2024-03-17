Gething set to be Wales’ first Black leader

London, March 16

Vaughan Gething won the Welsh Labour Party leadership contest on Saturday, and is set to become the first Black leader of Wales’ semi-autonomous government.

Gething, who is currently Welsh economy minister, beat Education Minister Jeremy Miles in a race to replace First Minister Mark Drakeford. Drakeford announced late last year he would step down once a replacement was chosen.

Gething, 50, will be the fifth first minister since Wales’ national legislature was established in 1999. He needs to be confirmed next week by the Welsh parliament, the Senedd, where Labour is the largest party. Gething, son of a Welsh father and Zambian mother, will be the first Black leader of a government in the UK. — AP

