Ghalibaf calls Iran-US MoU an "achievement for Axis of Resistance"

Tehran [Iran], July 6 (ANI): Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, vice chairman of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, in Tehran on Sunday (local time) and hailed the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States as an achievement for Tehran's "Axis of Resistance, as reported by Iranian state news agency IRNA.

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According to IRNA, the meeting took place on the sidelines of funeral ceremonies for the late Supreme Leder of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

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"The US and Israel were forced to practically recognise Iran's allies in the Axis of Resistance under the recent memorandum," Ghalibaf said. "This is one of the achievements of this memorandum."

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The Parliament speaker said Iran and the Axis of Resistance had stood together against the US and Israel, adding that the memorandum represented a "defeat for the US" and an "achievement for the Resistance Front" both militarily and politically.

Ghalibaf also stressed the need for unity among Islamic countries to free them from "US and Israeli domination".

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He praised the Houthis and the Yemeni people for their resistance against "violations of international law and oppression", saying they had demonstrated the integrated power of the Axis of Resistance on the economic, military and political fronts.

Al-Nuaimi said Yemen and Iran stood in the "same trench" for the sake of the "Islamic Ummah" (the collective, global community of all Muslim believers).

"What happened in Iran during the recent war has become a school of thought for the entire Resistance Front," he said.

"Axis of Resistance" emerged as Iranian counter-framing to the U.S. "Axis of Evil" doctrine articulated by President George W. Bush in 2002. That doctrine designated Iraq, Iran, and North Korea as states allegedly involved in terrorism and weapons of mass destruction programs.

The "Axis of Resistance" denotes a loose, Iran-centred network comprising both state and non-state actors -- notably Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and militia groups operating in Iraq and Syria. The alliance is defined by its opposition to Western and Israeli regional interests.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (local time) said the funeral ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, were not a farewell but a "pledge to continue his path," IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, Pezeshkian made the remarks during an interview with the state broadcaster covering the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was assassinated in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.

"I do not accept the interpretation of 'farewell,'" Pezeshkian said. "This is not a farewell, but rather a pledge to continue the path," he added.

The Iranian President expressed condolences over the death of the Leader, his family members and all those who lost their lives in the war for "the honour and dignity of Iran and Islam".

Pezeshkian said the enemy had altered the region's geography by launching a war against Iran, but claimed the conflict had strengthened unity and solidarity among Muslims while exposing "the falsehood of its human rights claims", as reported by IRNA.

According to Al Jazeera, the seven-day commemoration began in Tehran on Friday, with funeral ceremonies and public processions scheduled to take place across Iran and Iraq.

Millions of mourners attended prayers for the late Iranian Supreme Leader and four members of his family on Sunday.

Public mourning ceremonies are being held in Tehran, where the coffins of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several of his family members have been placed at the Grand Mosalla, one of Iran's largest prayer complexes, for public viewing, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera reported that the funeral processions will continue on Monday and Tuesday as they move south towards the Iranian city of Qom. On Wednesday, an official reception is scheduled at Najaf International Airport in Iraq, followed by public funeral processions in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala, according to Iranian and Iraqi authorities.

The body will then be returned to Iran for the final burial ceremony at the Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Friday. Mashhad is also the birthplace of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

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