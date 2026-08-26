Ghalibaf targets US Treasury Secy Bessent over 'Economic D-Day' sanctions

Tehran [Iran], August 26 (ANI): Iran's parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf targeted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over Washington's latest sanctions campaign against Iran, highlighting the concept of "Economic D-Day" used by the US administration.

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In a post on X on Tuesday, Ghalibaf singled out Bessent and said, "Him: 'Economic D-Day.' Also him, five seconds later: '[lol] why would I want to blow up the global financial system?' Sir this ain't Normandy, this is improv night and you forgot your own script".

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Him: “Economic D-Day.” Also him, five seconds later: “[lol] why would I want to blow up the global financial system?” Sir this ain’t Normandy, this is improv night and you forgot your own script. #🤡-Day https://t.co/61CCGZWPfC — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) August 25, 2026

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also targeted the Trump administration's sanctions campaign, warning that Washington's pressure extends beyond Iran.

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In a post on X, Baghaei said, "Those who prefer to appear 'as obedient as shadows' say: 'This is fine.' But hold on. It is absolutely not fine."

U.S.: “Economic D-Day.” Those who prefer to appear 'as obedient as shadows' say: “This is fine.” But hold on. It is absolutely not fine. When a bully declares that every bank, company, port, and government must choose between obeying Washington’s whims or facing American… pic.twitter.com/PT1myR0w3G — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) August 25, 2026

"When a bully declares that every bank, company, port, and government must choose between obeying Washington's whims or facing American vengeance, this is no longer just about Iran," he added.

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The Iranian officials' remarks came after Bessent announced on Monday (local time) the launch of "Operation Economic Outcast" against Iran, saying the campaign was aimed at cutting Tehran off from international financial networks and restricting revenue streams that Washington says support the Iranian government.

"The US Department of the Treasury has launched Operation Economic Outcast, an unprecedented campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighbours," Bessent said at a press conference.

"Our goal is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime," he said.

According to Bessent, the US had identified networks used by Iran to move oil and circumvent sanctions. The Treasury Department also expanded categories of Iran-related conduct that could potentially face US sanctions, including activities involving digital assets, technology and shipping.

"Iran now faces a clear choice, with only two paths before them: complete global isolation and a subsistence economy, or a path to normalcy with the opportunity to rejoin the global economy," Bessent added.

The Iranian response also came after US President Donald Trump alleged that Iran was facing a deepening financial and humanitarian crisis.

"The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW," Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time).

Trump did not provide evidence in the post to substantiate his claims about military payments or the alleged killings.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had said in a post on Truth Social that "IRAN IS COMPLETELY COLLAPSING!!!" as his administration intensified economic pressure on Tehran. (ANI)

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