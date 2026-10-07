Ghana joins India-led International Big Cat Alliance during EAM Jaishankar’s visit to Accra

Accra [Ghana], October 7 (ANI): Highlighting expanding ties between India and West Africa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received Ghana's formal Instrument of Acceptance for the India-led International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and paid homage at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial in Accra during his official visit to the nation.

During bilateral engagements with Ghanaian Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, India welcomed Ghana’s accession to the India-led global conservation initiative aimed at protecting major big cat species and their habitats.

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"Received the Instrument of Acceptance from FM Ghana @S_OkudzetoAblak for the International Big Cat Alliance," EAM S Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

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Received the Instrument of Acceptance from FM Ghana @S_OkudzetoAblak for the International Big Cat Alliance. 🇮🇳 🇬🇭 @IBCA_official https://t.co/8dbDIr24QD — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 7, 2026

IBCA is a multi-country, multi-agency coalition comprising big cat range countries; non-range countries with an interest in big cat conservation; conservation partners; and scientific organisations engaged in big cat research, as well as business groups and corporates committed to supporting big cat conservation efforts.

The primary objective of IBCA is to facilitate collaboration and synergy among stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise into a centralised repository.

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Continuing his official engagements in the Ghanaian capital, the External Affairs Minister visited the memorial dedicated to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding father and first President, laying a wreath to honor his historic legacy in anti-colonial leadership and pan-African unity.

"Paid my tribute at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial in Accra," Jaishankar wrote, reflecting on the enduring historical ties between the two nations. "The memorial and the museum showcase Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s vision of reliance, dignity and freedom. They also remind us of the importance of deeper South-South cooperation."

Paid my tribute at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial in Accra. The memorial and the museum showcase Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s vision of reliance, dignity and freedom. They also remind us of the importance of deeper South - South cooperation. 🇮🇳 🇬🇭 https://t.co/FrKO0JVQLx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 7, 2026

The visit underscores the historic partnership between India and Ghana, rooted in the shared legacy of Non-Aligned Movement leadership and renewed efforts to strengthen bilateral trade, conservation, and South-South development cooperation across the Global South.

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister highlighted the crucial role of human resource development in international partnerships, emphasising that capacity building and skill enhancement form the core foundation of South-South cooperation.

His remarks came during an interaction with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program in Ghana.

Reflecting on the engagement, Jaishankar noted the enduring impact of India's flagship capacity-building initiative in fostering strong bilateral connections.

“A pleasure to interact with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program from Ghana,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. “Capacity development and skills upgradation is a major component of [our development partnership] and South-South cooperation.”

The interaction underscores India's continued commitment to sharing expertise, technical knowledge, and institutional capabilities with partner nations across the Global South. Through the ITEC program, thousands of professionals from Africa and beyond have received specialised training in diverse fields, reinforcing development partnerships built on mutual growth and solidarity.

Jaishankar also met with Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to deliberate on vital strategies aimed at expanding the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

Emphasising their shared developmental objectives and historical solidarity as Global South partners, both dignitaries focused on deepening cooperation across several sectors, including trade, investments, development assistance, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, and technology.

"Held wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Minister @S_OkudzetoAblak of Ghana. As Global South partners, both India and Ghana share common development aspirations and historic solidarity. Discussed advancing our Comprehensive Partnership in trade, investments, development, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, technology and people to people domains. Also spoke about advancing our multilateral cooperation and deepening India’s engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.EAM Jaishankar arrived in Accra on Tuesday as New Delhi seeks fruitful discussions to further consolidate relations between the two capitals.

"Delighted to arrive in Accra, Ghana. Appreciate the warm welcome by FM Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Comprehensive Partnership," EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

Following his engagements in Ghana, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia as part of his five-day official visit designed to strengthen ties with the three African nations. (ANI)

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