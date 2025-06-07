DT
Home / World / Ghana reported 45 confirmed cases of monkeypox in past month

Ghana reported 45 confirmed cases of monkeypox in past month

ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
Accra [Ghana], June 7 (ANI/WAM): Ghana has reported 45 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the past month, marking its worst outbreak since 2022, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

While no deaths have been reported, the GHS has activated regional emergency teams to intensify surveillance, conduct contact tracing, and support case management in affected areas. Confirmed cases are being isolated, and additional resources have been deployed to bolster health system readiness.

Director-General of GHS, Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoyirea, said the cases were confirmed through laboratory tests.

"We are working around the clock to contain the spread and urge the public to report symptoms promptly and avoid close contact with anyone showing signs of infection," Prof. Akoyirea added. He stressed the importance of good personal hygiene, avoiding contact with infected persons, and seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms appear. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :
