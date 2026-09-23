GHRD exhibition at UNHRC highlights rights concerns of minorities across Asia

Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI):Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) has organised an exhibition titled “The Struggle for Minority Rights in Asia” at the Palais des Nations in Geneva on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The exhibition, which has been on display since September 21, focuses on alleged human rights violations and discrimination faced by religious and ethnic minority communities in several Asian countries.

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According to GHRD, the exhibition features cases concerning the Ahmadiyya, Christian, Sindhi and Baloch communities in Pakistan; the Tamil community in Sri Lanka; minority communities in Bangladesh; and the Uyghur and Falun Gong communities in China.

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The organisation said the exhibition uses survivor testimonies, photographic documentation and independently verified case studies to highlight concerns including systemic discrimination, enforced disappearances, restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, and exclusion from political and social life.

GHRD said the initiative seeks to draw greater international attention to cases and communities that it believes remain underrepresented in global human rights discussions.

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The exhibition is being presented for delegates, diplomats, civil society representatives and accredited visitors attending the Human Rights Council session. GHRD said visitors can engage with the documentation and case studies while the Council's deliberations are underway.

The organisation said the exhibition is intended to reinforce the importance of documenting alleged rights violations and ensuring that the experiences of affected minority communities are brought before international forums.

The 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council is currently being held in Geneva. (ANI)

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