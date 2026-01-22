GIBC signs strategic MoU with Maharashtra to boost global investment and startups at WEF

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): The Global India Business Corridor (GIBC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to boost investments and build a sustainable startup ecosystem in the state, Non-Executive Editor of GIBC, Vikram Bharwani, said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bharwani highlighted that GIBC aims to attract investments and build a relevant startup ecosystem, aligning with Maharashtra's vision for sustainable growth.

Bharwani said, "It's a strategic MoU with the Government of Maharashtra. As GIBC (Global India Business Corridor), we have been mandated by the Chief Minister's Office and the Government of Maharashtra to attract not just investments, but also to create a startup ecosystem and build it in a way that is not just relevant but also sustainable."

He also highlighted that GIBC is working closely with leading educational institutions across the world to strengthen Maharashtra's global footprint in education.

"We are also working with educational institutions across the globe. Institutes like Stanford, institutes like the London School of Economics, which are looking at Maharashtra as a credible destination for expansion and their money," Bharwani said.

According to Bharwani, the focus is on facilitating knowledge exchange, technology partnerships and policy alignment to ensure that global institutions and investors view Maharashtra as a reliable and attractive destination.

"Guiding them through knowledge, technology, and making sure that the policies that the right policies are put in front of them so that they understand that Maharashtra as a destination is credible and providing the help and support that they need in their objective of expanding and being present in India," he added.

Maharashtra has already secured significant investments, with 54 MoUs worth ₹15.70 lakh crore signed at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, covering sectors like defence, renewable energy, EVs, and infrastructure. Key investors include Reliance Industries, JSW Group, and Amazon, which together generate thousands of jobs.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the signing of Memorandums of Understanding with an Indian and a Russian company. The Chief Minister stated that these partnerships will focus on "Small Modular Reactors" to meet the large-scale electricity needs.

When asked if there have been discussions about using nuclear energy in smaller clusters, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We have basically taken the initiative in this regard, and the first project will probably be in Maharashtra. This is because we have signed MoUs with both an Indian government company and a Russian company.

He also said, "Now, due to the new developments in the civil utilisation of nuclear energy, we are going to develop Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)."

"SMRs are a means to meet the large-scale electricity needs we will have in the coming days, especially when data centres, the circular economy, municipal corporations, the private sector, and financial institutions collaborate to fund them," he added. (ANI)

