Peshawar [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): Girls living in Pakistan's merged districts continue to face significant barriers to education due to poor internet connectivity, limited digital infrastructure, and socio-cultural restrictions, according to a report by The Express Tribune (TET).

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The report highlights how the lack of reliable internet access has widened the digital divide, particularly for female students pursuing education in remote areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

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According to the TET report, 16-year-old Khadija Bibi from Kurram district begins each morning during her summer break by climbing a nearby hill in search of a mobile network signal. Standing on a rocky slope with her phone raised has become part of her daily routine, allowing her to download lecture notes, submit assignments, and attend online classes whenever a weak internet connection becomes available.

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"We live in an area where there is still no reliable internet signal," Khadija told TET. "We frequently miss online classes and cannot submit assignments on time." A BS Computer Science student at Benazir Women University Peshawar, she said unreliable internet had become one of the biggest obstacles to her education.

"The world is talking about 5G technology, but we are still deprived of even basic internet services. This is affecting our education and limiting our future opportunities," she was quoted as saying.

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According to TET, Khadija's experience reflects the situation faced by thousands of girls across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's merged districts, where poor internet connectivity has emerged as another hurdle to education alongside poverty, insecurity, and inadequate educational infrastructure.

The report noted that residents and education advocates say many schools in the merged districts either do not have functional computer laboratories or have designated computer labs that lack computers and internet access.

The region also continues to record some of Pakistan's weakest educational indicators. Citing data from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), TET reported that the proportion of out-of-school children stands at 66 per cent in North Waziristan, 63 per cent in Bajaur, 61 per cent in South Waziristan, 51 per cent each in Mohmand and Khyber, and 47 per cent each in Kurram and Orakzai.

The report further cited the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Women Empowerment Policy 2026-2030, which states that only 11 per cent of women in the merged districts have access to the internet, while the female literacy rate in these areas stands at just 17 per cent.

According to TET, Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager at Blue Veins and Malala Fund Education Champion for Pakistan, said that although Pakistan has made progress in reducing the digital gender gap, women and girls in remote areas continue to remain excluded from digital opportunities.

Naseem noted that girls in the merged districts continue to experience digital exclusion because of inadequate telecommunications infrastructure, unreliable internet connectivity, and limited access to smartphones. Even in areas where network coverage is available, many girls do not own smartphones, cannot afford internet packages, and often rely on borrowed devices to access online educational resources.

He further told TET that in many parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the merged districts, girls' use of mobile phones and the internet is frequently viewed with suspicion. According to him, families often impose restrictions because of concerns regarding online safety, social pressures, and prevailing cultural norms.

The report also quoted Naseem as saying that 35 per cent of women who use mobile internet rely on borrowed internet-enabled phones, compared to only 6 per cent of men. This disparity, he said, significantly limits women's ability to participate in online education and acquire digital skills, while social and cultural barriers continue to deepen the divide.

According to TET, Karishma Zakiullah, a digital inclusion consultant with the World Bank, stressed that expanding digital connectivity should be accompanied by improved mobility for women. She suggested extending Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services to the merged districts to improve access to educational institutions, training centres, and employment opportunities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)