Glacier melt and water crisis loom as forest cover shrinks in PoJK

Muzaffarabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Environmentalist Sardar Muhammad Rafiq has stated that climate change is no longer a distant threat but a growing reality, especially for regions like Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Speaking at a recent climate awareness session, Rafiq highlighted the direct link between rising temperatures, glacier melt, and the alarming decline in forest cover across the region.

"Climate change is an international issue, but its local consequences are becoming increasingly severe," he said. Dr. Rafiq emphasised that deforestation in PoJK has played a major role in accelerating the environmental crisis. Once rich in natural forests, the region has seen a significant reduction in vegetation, leading to higher surface temperatures and disruption of local ecosystems.

One of the most critical impacts of this warming trend is the rapid melting of glaciers, which are vital sources of freshwater for both PoJK and Pakistan at large. According to Dr. Rafiq, if current trends continue, the glaciers could completely disappear within the next 50 years, severely threatening water security for millions.

He highlighted that 80 per cent of Pakistan's freshwater resources depend on glacier-fed rivers, and their loss would have devastating consequences for agriculture, urban living, and overall sustainability. "We are witnessing a decrease in underground water reserves, more frequent floods, and extreme weather events. These are all signs of a rapidly changing climate," he said.

Rafiq called for urgent action, including the implementation of climate and forest conservation policies, and stressed the need for nature-based solutions. He pointed out that increasing forest cover could help reduce temperatures, slow glacier melt, and preserve essential water resources.

"The situation demands serious and immediate planning," he concluded. "Our future depends on how quickly and effectively we act today." (ANI)

