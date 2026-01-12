"Global assistance will arrive, we will soon reclaim Iran," says exiled crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as protests continue

Paris [France], January 12 (ANI): Protests in Iran have continued into its second week over the weekend. The exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahalavi has emerged as a vocal supporter of the demonstrators, backing what he describes as a nationwide movement against the Islamic Republic.

In a recent post on X, the crown prince praised protesters for what he called "million-strong demonstrations" that have shaken the foundations of the Iranian regime.

In a video message on X he saud , "Dear oppressed Iran, my brave compatriots, In the past two weeks, especially in the last four days, you have shaken the foundations of the illegitimate regime of the Islamic Republic with your million-strong demonstrations. Now, relying on your million-strong response to the calls of the past days, and with the legitimacy and popularity I have received from you, I announce another stage of the national uprising to overthrow the Islamic Republic and reclaim our dear Iran. Inside Iran, in addition to seizing and holding the central streets of cities, all institutions and apparatuses responsible for the regime's false propaganda and cutting off communications are considered legitimate targets. Government employees, and the armed and security forces, have the opportunity to join the people and be helpers of the nation, or to choose complicity with the murderers of the nation and buy eternal shame and the curse of the nation for themselves."

Addressing Iranians abroad, he asserted that Iranian embassies and consulates belong to the people and should display Iran's national flag rather than that of the Islamic Republic.

"Outside Iran, all embassies and consulates of Iran belong to the Iranian nation, and the time has come for them to be adorned with the national flag of Iran instead of the shameful flag of the Islamic Republic. We are on the verge of reclaiming our dear Iran from the Islamic Republic. Khamenei and his regime have suffered several heavy blows from you, and we must not give them a chance to catch their breath again. The regime is facing a serious shortage of repressive forces, and the increased shooting at the people is not out of strength, but due to a lack of mercenaries and fear of faster collapse and fall. We will not allow these criminals to shed more of our youth's blood on the ground. We will not give them that opportunity. We will not go back. The freedom of Iran is near. The blood spilled on the ground of Iran's immortal children guides us toward victory. We are not alone. Global assistance will arrive soon as well. Wait for my next messages. We will soon reclaim our dear Iran from the Islamic Republic and hold celebrations of freedom and victory everywhere in Iran," he said.

International leaders have reacted cautiously to the escalating situation. Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (local time) urged Iranian authorities to "exercise maximum restraint" amid unrest in the country, stressing that the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly "must be fully respected" and "protected".

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they are "closely monitoring" the unfolding situation in Iran, as protests demanding freedom continue to spread across the country.Netanyahu voiced strong support for the Iranian people's struggle against what he described as "tyranny".

The protests began on December 28 as demonstrations against soaring inflation and economic hardship but soon escalated into tense nationwide unrest, marked by violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

Demonstrations have spread across multiple cities, with authorities responding through arrests, crackdowns, and the use of force. Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns over the scale of casualties and the treatment of protesters.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on "rioters" and foreign interference, while maintaining that legitimate economic grievances will be addressed. Amid the unrest, US officials told CNN that President Trump is weighing several military options in Iran following deadly protests, after warning Tehran against using lethal force on demonstrators. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)