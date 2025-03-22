Global Chefs embrace Japanese ingredients in Kyoto competition

Kyoto [Japan], March 22 (ANI): The Japan Culinary Art Award was recently held in Kyoto to honour the world's top chefs in Japanese cuisine.

The event was organised by the Japanese Culinary Academy and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, as well as Kyoto City.

A total of 13 chefs, including three international winners from the world preliminary contest, showcased their culinary skills.

Miho Mori, Ministry of Agriculture, forestry said, "We aim to set opportunity to feel supremacy of Japanese cuisine and admire the taste of Japanese agricultural and fishery products. I wish foreign chefs of Japanese cuisine shows its skill and tells the charm of Japanese cuisine to foreign countries."

The chefs were given a time limit of four hours to prepare their dishes. They created traditional lunch boxes that showcased the essence of Japanese cuisine.

Cristina Elena Munoz Fernandez, Chef from Spain said, "i think it was the best way to learn how much I learned from until today, preparing for this contest. So, amazingly happy for the experience."

Le Minh Tien, a Chef from Vietnam, "The ingredient for my first experience is Udo. It was hard, so I boiled it, cut it, and fried it as a tempura."

Jorge Ramos, a Chef from Mexico, "For me cooking row shrimp is my first experience. I used it ingredient of Sushi. Shrimp is a Valuable ingredient. I never see row shrimp in Mexico. If I cook shrimp in Mexico, customers will admire its freshness."

Chairman of Japanese Culinary Academy Board, Masahiro Kurusu said "I want to improve the skill and sense of Japanese cuisine, as well as the cultural level. Now there are more than 180,000 Japanese restaurants around the world. In order to improve these level, I think we have to increase the number of chefs who are aiming for Japanese cuisine.

Five Japanese chefs were recognized for their exceptional skills.

Meanwhile, foreign disciples of Japanese culinary art explored a diverse range of Japanese ingredients, inspiring them to craft even more exquisite and authentic Japanese cuisine. (ANI)

