"Global community must adopt zero-tolerance towards terror funding": Hemang Joshi

Seoul [South Korea], May 27 (ANI): BJP MP Hemang Joshi, a member of an all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, said the delegation visited South Korea to highlight India's firm stand against terrorism and to seek stronger international support in forums like the UNSC and FATF.

During their two-day visit, the delegation met South Korea's top leaders, including the Foreign Minister and National Assembly members, and engaged with business leaders and the Indian diaspora to counter misinformation and strengthen ties.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Hemang Joshi said, "During our two-day tour of South Korea, we engaged with a wide range of individuals and communities to highlight India's stance on terrorism--our "new normal". India and South Korea share a strong commercial relationship, and economic cooperation between the two countries is thriving. As part of the visit, we hosted a lunch with top business leaders from South Korea and discussed international financial aid being misused by Pakistan, not for development, but to fund terrorism."

Joshi said the delegation stressed the urgent need for the world to take a zero-tolerance approach to terror funding, adding that security cooperation with South Korea was a key focus ahead of its upcoming presidential polls.

"We emphasised the urgent need for the global community to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terror funding. Security cooperation between India and South Korea was a key theme, especially in light of South Korea's upcoming presidential elections in eight days," Joshi said.

He informed that the Indian delegation met top South Korean leaders, presidential advisors, and lawmakers to seek stronger support against terrorism and urged continued backing for India at global forums like the UNSC and FATF.

"Along with the Indian Embassy, our delegation met advisors to both major presidential candidates. We received unequivocal support from both sides in the fight against terrorism... We requested that South Korea continue supporting India's efforts in international forums like the UNSC and FATF. The message we brought had a clear and positive impact... Our delegation also held important meetings with top South Korean leadership, including the Foreign Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister, and key members of the National Assembly. These discussions helped strengthen our ties and ensured our position was clearly understood at the highest levels. Beyond politics, we reached out to business leaders, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora to counter misinformation... Under the leadership of Sanjay Jha, our delegation was successful in correcting misconceptions and reinforcing India's position on critical issues," Joshi said.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

