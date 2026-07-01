DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Global condemnation mounts as China accused of using ethnic unity law to erase Tibetan identity

Global condemnation mounts as China accused of using ethnic unity law to erase Tibetan identity

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:48 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has intensified its criticism of China's newly enacted Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, calling it a major step toward institutionalising the assimilation of Tibetans and other ethnic minorities, as reported by Phayul.

Advertisement

According to Phayul, speaking at a panel discussion, CTA President Penpa Tsering urged governments and civil society groups worldwide to jointly oppose the legislation, which came into force on July 1.

Advertisement

While Beijing describes the law as a measure to strengthen national unity, Tsering argued that it creates a legal framework capable of undermining minority languages, religions, cultures and identities under the banner of ethnic integration. International concern has also grown in response to the legislation.

Advertisement

Bipartisan US senators Jacky Rosen, John Curtis, Jeff Merkley and Jim Banks introduced a resolution condemning the Chinese Communist Party's policies, alleging systematic efforts to erase the cultural and religious identities of Tibetans, Uyghurs and other minority groups. They also warned that certain provisions could facilitate transnational repression beyond China's borders.

Lawmakers in Europe echoed similar concerns. Switzerland's Parliamentary Group for Tibet cautioned that the law could deepen state control over education and expand boarding school policies separating Tibetan children from their families.

Advertisement

Czech and Italian parliamentarians likewise described the legislation as a threat to Tibetan language, culture and identity, warning that it accelerates forced assimilation and weakens internationally recognised human rights protections. Ahead of the law's implementation, Tibetan organisations including Wasur Circle, Blackneck Books and The Tibet Fund convened a discussion, urging long-term strategies rather than symbolic condemnations, as cited by Phayul.

Participants stressed increased investment in Tibetan-language education, wider use of the language across society and stronger efforts to preserve Tibetan cultural identity among younger generations.

In a separate appeal issued through the CTA's official website, Tsering called on governments, parliamentarians, think tanks and international organisations to closely examine the law, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts