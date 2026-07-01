Global condemnation mounts as China accused of using ethnic unity law to erase Tibetan identity

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has intensified its criticism of China's newly enacted Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, calling it a major step toward institutionalising the assimilation of Tibetans and other ethnic minorities, as reported by Phayul.

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According to Phayul, speaking at a panel discussion, CTA President Penpa Tsering urged governments and civil society groups worldwide to jointly oppose the legislation, which came into force on July 1.

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While Beijing describes the law as a measure to strengthen national unity, Tsering argued that it creates a legal framework capable of undermining minority languages, religions, cultures and identities under the banner of ethnic integration. International concern has also grown in response to the legislation.

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Bipartisan US senators Jacky Rosen, John Curtis, Jeff Merkley and Jim Banks introduced a resolution condemning the Chinese Communist Party's policies, alleging systematic efforts to erase the cultural and religious identities of Tibetans, Uyghurs and other minority groups. They also warned that certain provisions could facilitate transnational repression beyond China's borders.

Lawmakers in Europe echoed similar concerns. Switzerland's Parliamentary Group for Tibet cautioned that the law could deepen state control over education and expand boarding school policies separating Tibetan children from their families.

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Czech and Italian parliamentarians likewise described the legislation as a threat to Tibetan language, culture and identity, warning that it accelerates forced assimilation and weakens internationally recognised human rights protections. Ahead of the law's implementation, Tibetan organisations including Wasur Circle, Blackneck Books and The Tibet Fund convened a discussion, urging long-term strategies rather than symbolic condemnations, as cited by Phayul.

Participants stressed increased investment in Tibetan-language education, wider use of the language across society and stronger efforts to preserve Tibetan cultural identity among younger generations.

In a separate appeal issued through the CTA's official website, Tsering called on governments, parliamentarians, think tanks and international organisations to closely examine the law, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

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