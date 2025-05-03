Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Arab Union for Tourism Media sign cooperation agreement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), and Sultan Al Yehyai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Union for Tourism Media, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the fields of tourism media and promoting a culture of tolerance and peace.

The MoU stems from the shared belief of both parties in the importance of tourism as a soft power that brings nations closer and strengthens civilisational dialogue, as well as the role of media in showcasing Arab tourist destinations while linking them to shared human values.

Under the memorandum, both parties will cooperate in organising joint events, conferences and workshops focused on inter-Arab tourism and the dissemination of tolerance through media. It also includes the exchange of expertise and specialised studies, and media coordination to promote initiatives and Arab heritage and human-centred tourist sites.

Advertisement

The agreement further covers collaboration in hosting forums that highlight the role of tourism media in fostering cultural convergence, and joint coordination in relevant regional and international platforms.

Al Jarwan affirmed that the partnership supports joint efforts to entrench the values of peace and tolerance, noting that media and tourism are effective allies in spreading human values and promoting people-to-people understanding.

Advertisement

Al Yahyai stressed the importance of this step in supporting Arab tourism media and enhancing its role in presenting the Arab world's cultural and civilisational image. He added that the agreement marks a new beginning for the integration of tourism and tolerance as influential forms of soft power. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)