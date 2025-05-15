DT
Home / World / Global Council for Tolerance and Peace marks International Day of Living Together in Peace

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace marks International Day of Living Together in Peace

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace marked the International Day of Living Together in Peace on May 16, with President Ahmed Al Jarwan calling for global unity, dialogue, and action to promote coexistence, especially in conflict zones.
ANI
Updated At : 11:52 PM May 15, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has marked the International Day of Living Together in Peace, observed annually on 16th May following its designation by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017.

Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, underscored the importance of promoting a culture of coexistence and mutual understanding among peoples, calling for intensified global efforts to build peaceful and tolerant societies.

Al Jarwan stated that the International Day of Living Together in Peace serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to build a more just and tolerant world. He described it as a renewed call to reject hate speech and extremism, foster dialogue and solidarity, and uphold respect for cultural and religious diversity.

He noted the growing global movement reflected in high-level visits and international dialogue, signalling heightened international interest in strengthening peace, security, and coexistence

He emphasised that the current situation in the Palestinian territories urgently requires the implementation of relevant international resolutions and the upholding of peoples' right to live in dignity and peace--an objective strongly supported by the Council.

Al Jarwan affirmed that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, through its international parliament and partnerships with institutions around the world, will continue to support initiatives that promote a culture of peace, particularly in regions affected by conflict or social division.

He also reiterated the Council's commitment to its humanitarian mission through support for educational and awareness programmes, parliamentary and diplomatic engagement, and initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and lay the foundation for sustainable peace. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

