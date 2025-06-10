Global lawmakers unite for Tibet at Tokyo convention, adopt key declarations against Chinese oppression

Tokyo [Japan], June 10 (ANI): The 9th World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet (WPCT) ended on June 4 in Tokyo, Japan, after two days of advancing global solidarity for Tibet, countering Chinese influence, and promoting coordinated legislative efforts, according to a report by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT).

The convention, organised by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in partnership with the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, was held in the Kok-kai National Diet Building's International Conference Hall. It attracted 142 participants from 29 countries. ICT reported that the inaugural session began with a message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Tibetan officials, including Sikyong Penpa Tsering, were in attendance, as were prominent activists from Uyghur, Southern Mongolian, Hong Kong, Taiwanese, and Chinese democracy organisations. Parliamentarians and current or former elected leaders from Chile, Japan, the European Parliament, New Zealand, Canada, India, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Scotland, Mexico, Hungary, and Australia took part, leading sessions or sending video messages, including Chairman Emerita of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and ICT Chairman Richard Gere, according to the ICT report.

"This was an important opportunity to work with friends of Tibet from around the globe to find a way forward during this turbulent time," said ICT President Tencho Gyatso, who attended the convention. "I'm glad to see the Resolve Tibet Act is being adopted as a model for how like-minded countries can contribute to the cause of finding a peaceful resolution to China's occupation of Tibet," she added, as quoted by the ICT report.

The WPCT unanimously adopted three essential documents: the Tokyo Declaration, the Tokyo Action Plan, and the Resolution Celebrating His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's Legacy on His 90th Birthday, according to the ICT report.

The Tokyo Declaration, among other things, welcomes the recent passage of resolutions and motions in support of Tibet in the United States, Canada, the Czech Republic, the European Parliament, the Netherlands, and Australia, and urges parliamentarians from around the world to advance additional legislation, according to the ICT report.

The Tokyo Action Plan, among other things, calls on parliaments to pass acts such as the Resolve Tibet Act, the Magnitsky Act, and the Tibetan Policy and Support Act; on governments to institutionalize their support for the Central Tibetan Administration; and on the UN to establish an observer seat for Tibetan representation on the UN Human Rights Council, according to ICT. (ANI)

