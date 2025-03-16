Global leaders descend upon Delhi for Raisina Dialogue 2025 for key geopolitics conference

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Global leaders from across the world are flying into New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2025 for key geopolitics conference.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, and Peru's Foreign Minister, Elmer Schialer Salcedo and the former President of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed landed here.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "More arrivals for @RaisinaDialogue 2025! Welcome to India, DPM Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg & FM Tanja Fajon of Slovenia."

He also mentioned that the former President of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed and Peru's Foreign Minister, Elmer Schialer Salcedo arrived in New Delhi to participate in the conference.

In a post on X he said, "Greetings to our esteemed guests arriving for @RaisinaDialogue2025! FM Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of Ghana, FM Elmer Schialer Salcedo of Peru & Former President of the Republic of Maldives @MohamedNasheed, arrive to a warm welcome in New Delhi."

Earlier, Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister, Eduardo Martinez Diaz, and Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, arrived on Sunday to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

On Friday, Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived in Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue."Warm welcome to FM Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue 2025," Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. It is scheduled to be held in Delhi from March 17-19.

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. This effort is supported by a number of institutions, organisations and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference.

In a statement, ORF stated, "Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters."

"The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia," it added. (ANI)

