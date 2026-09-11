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Home / World / Global South Institute visits VIF, proposes establishing permanent channels of cooperation between institutions  

Global South Institute visits VIF, proposes establishing permanent channels of cooperation between institutions  

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Instituto Sul Global, led by Brazilian journalist and Brasil 247 founder Leonardo Attuch, visited the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) in New Delhi as part of efforts to strengthen intellectual and institutional ties between Brazil and India.

The Brazilian delegation met VIF Director Dr Arvind Gupta, Senior Fellow Ruchita Beri and Research Associate Aakriti Sethi, who specialises in the Americas, on Thursday. During the meeting, Attuch outlined the objectives of the Instituto Sul Global and proposed establishing permanent channels of cooperation between the two institutions.

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Discussions highlighted common views on strategic autonomy, multipolarity and greater civilisational cooperation among countries of the Global South. The delegation also stressed the need to expand Brazil-India engagement beyond trade, diplomacy and technology to include greater dialogue among think tanks, research institutions and intellectual communities, as reported by Brasil 247

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The meeting carried particular significance given VIF’s association with the legacy of Swami Vivekananda, whose historic address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893 promoted tolerance, pluralism and dialogue between different traditions.

The Global South Institute argued that Brazil and India could play an important bridge-building role in an increasingly fragmented international system. Both are large democracies of the Global South and maintain relations with multiple global power centres while seeking greater strategic autonomy.

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The two countries are also members of BRICS and maintain significant ties with China, the United States, Europe and other partners. Greater cooperation, the delegation suggested, could contribute to a multipolar international order based on sovereignty, dialogue and respect for differences.

The visit formed part of the Instituto Sul Global’s broader programme in New Delhi aimed at expanding Brazil’s engagement with Indian institutions and strengthening its presence in discussions on the future of the Global South.

Attuch emphasised the importance of bringing institutions, intellectuals and societies closer together, saying stronger intellectual links could contribute to deeper and more sustainable Brazil-India relations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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