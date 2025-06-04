Cairo [Egypt], June 4 (ANI): Wrapping up a key diplomatic outreach, the all-party parliamentary delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule concluded its four-nation tour in Egypt, following visits to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Qatar.

Reflecting on the outreach, Supriya Sule expressed gratitude to the central leadership.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for showing trust in all of us. We have had a good response. To whomsoever we met, all have said just one thing: they are against terrorism, they are with India, and they support India's Operation Sindoor," Sule said in Cairo.

Operation Sindoor, a diplomatic initiative launched after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, involved sending seven multi-party delegations to various friendly nations to counter disinformation and reinforce India's stance on terrorism.

Speaking on the need for such outreach, Sule said, "Many fake news and propaganda have been flooding in, and when we told all those whom we met about the truth, they all said that this delegation thing is a good step."

Supriya Sule remarked, "If someone has copied, it means our initiative has been successful. They would have thought that this initiative within Operation Sindoor, which Prime Minister Modi and the MEA took, is good and successful; they copied it."

The delegation, comprising MPs from across parties, interacted with top leaders, think tanks, and opinion-makers in each of the four countries, highlighting India's unified stand against terrorism and its call for global cooperation in tackling the threat.

On Tuesday, the all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in the New Administrative Capital.

After the meeting, Abdelatty condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians and said such attacks cannot be tolerated.

Labelling the relationship between India and Egypt as "historic," Abdelatty added that Egypt and India need to enhance their economic relationship to match the excellent political ties between the two countries and their leaders.

"It was a great pleasure to receive the Parliamentary delegation from India...our relationship is historic. But, we need to further enhance our trade investment and economic relationship to match the excellent political relationship between the two countries and their leaders...our position is very clear: we condemn, in the harshest words, the terrorist attack in Kashmir. We cannot tolerate any attacks on civilians," the Egyptian minister told ANI.

The delegation led by Supriya Sule includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The delegation aimed to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries. (ANI)

