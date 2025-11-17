DT
Home / World / Global team prints certified oil, gas parts remotely in Israel-led project

Global team prints certified oil, gas parts remotely in Israel-led project

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/TPS): Israeli company Assembrix and its US, Dutch, and Norwegian partners have completed a global series of secure remote 3D printing operations for the oil and gas sector, the firms announced this week.

Working with HP in the United States, Sparely in the Netherlands, and Korall Engineering in Norway, Assembrix enabled encrypted, remotely managed production of certified polymer spare parts using HP's Multi Jet Fusion systems.

The project demonstrated how distributed manufacturing can deliver critical components near the point of need, reducing lead times and strengthening supply-chain resilience.

Executives from all four companies said the series proves secure, scalable digital production is now viable for the energy industry. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

