Global temperatures soar as US, China renew climate diplomacy

Beijing, July 17



Global temperatures headed towards alarming highs and extreme weather proliferated as the world’s two biggest polluters, China and the US, sought on Monday to reignite climate talks.

In a resumption of diplomacy on global warming, US climate envoy John Kerry met Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing, urging joint action to cut methane emissions and coal-fired power.

Act now to save planet In many parts of the world, today is predicted to be the hottest day on record. The climate crisis is not a warning. It's happening. I urge world leaders to act now. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO

Abnormal conditions

Prolonged high temperatures in China are threatening power grids and crops and raising concerns about a repeat of last year's drought, the most severe in 60 years

In South Korea, torrential rains left 40 persons dead as river levees collapsed causing flash floods

An anticyclone nicknamed Charon could cause Europe to break its highest recorded temperature of 48.8C, possibly on the Italian island of Sardinia. reuters

