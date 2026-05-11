Global tightrope: PM Modi to embark on high-stakes 5-nation tour amid energy crisis

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): In a move to safeguard India's economic interests against a volatile global backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a whirlwind five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, covering the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

Advertisement

The visit comes at a critical juncture as the escalating conflict in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have sent shockwaves through global energy markets. With India's fuel supply chains under strain, this diplomatic marathon is being viewed as a "mission for energy security."

Advertisement

The tour begins with a high-priority stopover in Abu Dhabi. The UAE recently exited OPEC+, making direct bilateral energy ties more vital than ever. PM Modi will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on May 15, where he will meet the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Advertisement

The two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

They will also discuss ways to advance the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership underpinned by strong political, cultural, economic and people-to-people links. The visit will serve to promote the significant trade and investment linkages between the two countries.

Advertisement

The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years. With the UAE hosting over 4.5 million - strong Indian community, the visit will also be an opportunity to discuss their welfare.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, Prime Minister Modi will pay an official visit to the Netherlands from May 15-17, 2026. This will be the Prime Minister's second visit to the Netherlands after his previous visit in 2017, as per the statement by MEA.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, and hold talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

Prime Minister's visit will build on the momentum of high-level engagements and close cooperation spanning diverse sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a Strategic Partnership on Water. The Prime Minister's visit early in the tenure of the new Government will provide an opportunity to further deepen and expand the multifaceted partnership.

The Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth USD 27.8 billion (2024-25); and India's 4th largest investor with cumulative FDI of USD 55.6 billion.

The visit to Norway & Sweden is the centerpiece is the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo. Originally delayed by regional tensions in 2025, the summit will focus on green hydrogen, Arctic cooperation, and the blue economy.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister Modi will travel on 17-18 May 2026 to Gothenburg, Sweden. The

Prime Minister had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit. PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with PM Kristersson to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which has reached USD 7.75 billion (2025), and Swedish FDI into India which has reached USD 2.825 billion (2000 - 2025), as well as collaboration in green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties.

The two Prime Ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

PM Modi will pay an official visit to Norway from 18 - 19 May 2026 for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Norway, and will mark the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years.

The Prime Minister will call on with Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as per the statement. The

Prime Minister will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian Prime Minister. The visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in India-Norway relations and explore avenues to further strengthen them, with a focus on trade and investment, capitalising on the India - EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as on clean & green tech and blue economy.

The visit will also be an opportunity to induce momentum in bilateral trade worth around USD 2.73 billion (2024), and investments by Norway's Government Pension Fund (GPFG) of close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market.

As per the MEA statement, the 3rd India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo on 19 May 2026. Prime Minister Modi will be joined by the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre; Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen; Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo; Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrun Frostadottir; and Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson for the Summit.

The Summit will build upon the two previous Summits held in Stockholm in April 2018 and in Copenhagen in May 2022, and will impart a more strategic dimension to India's relationship with the Nordic countries, especially in technology and innovation; green transition and renewable energy; sustainability; blue economy; defence; space and the Arctic.

The visit will also provide an impetus to India's bilateral trade (USD 19 billion in 2024) and investment ties with Nordic countries as well as help build resilient supply chains following the India-EU FTA and India-EFTA TEPA.

The final leg sees PM Modi in Rome for a standalone bilateral meeting with PM Giorgia Meloni. The agenda: fast-tracking the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and deepening defence co-production.

PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Italy from 19-20 May 2026. The Prime Minister had last visited Italy in June 2024 for the G7 Summit. During the visit, he will call on the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella and hold talks with Prime Minister Meloni.

The visit takes place in the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties with both sides proactively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors including in bilateral trade which reached USD 16.77 in 2025; boosting investment, which has recorded a cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025); defence and security; clean energy; innovation; science and technology; and people - to - people ties.

As the Prime Minister prepares to take off this Friday, all eyes will be on whether these high-level talks can stabilise India's energy prices and cement its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy amidst global chaos. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)